Post Status Excerpt (No. 34) — Developer Overload: Physical and Mental Health

“I prioritized my mental health over my physical health until I realized it was all the same thing.”#

In this episode of Post Status Excerpt, David chats with Cory about taking care of your physical and mental health and how these factor into “Developer Overload.” Far too often (especially younger) professionals do not prioritize their health so they can work or do more in a day — until it comes back to bite them.

Also: David shares that getting up early in the morning works for him and encourages people who have a hard time managing things in the morning to give it a shot — early mornings are usually quiet for many people, both in the place they live and the clients and employees they communicate with during the day.

