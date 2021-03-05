Angela Jin on WordCamp US 2020 Cancellation and the Future of WordPress Education

A WordPress community organizer at Automattic, Angela Jin is our guest on the latest episode of Post Status Draft. Join us as we ask what the future holds for the conferences, meetups, and other social gatherings we’ve enjoyed in the past.

In this episode of Post Status Draft, David Bisset talks with Angela Jin. Angela joined Automattic in 2018 and is one of the community organizers for the WordPress open source project. She has been helping organize, start conversations, and setting policies for WordCamps over the last few years.

David recorded this interview around the time that WordCamp US 2020 would have normally taken place in St. Louis, Missouri. WordCamp US organizers decided to cancel the event months before it would have taken place due to COVID-19. There were questions about what led to that decision. Why didn't it become a virtual conference, like WordCamp Europe? What are organizers planning for future WordCamp US events and WordPress education in general?

David sat down with Angela to get a better understanding of the WordPress community and its needs during a pivotal time of change. Join us as we discuss what the future holds for the conferences, meetups, and other social gatherings we've enjoyed in the past.

